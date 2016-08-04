Meteor shower watch at Aldergrove park

Astronmers bring their telescopes to the park for the annual event on Saturday, August 13 from 8 to 11 p.m.

The Perseid meteor shower returns next month and stargazers are invited to watch the action through high-powered telescopes at Aldergrove Regional Park.

The Perseids are a prolific meteor shower associated with the comet Swift–Tuttle. The Perseids are so called because the point from which they appear to come, called the radiant, lies in the constellation Perseus.

The shower is visible from mid-July each year, with the peak in activity between 9 and 14 August, depending on the particular location of the stream. During the peak, the rate of meteors reaches 60 or more per hour.

This event is co-hosted by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and Metro Parks.

Metro Parks will also host lantern-lit trails, games, crafts, storytelling and other entertainment.

Visitors are also invited to camp overnight for this one night only.

The event is for all ages and is on a drop-in basis. The cost is $2 per person.

Enter park gate on Lefeuvre Road, just south of 8th Ave.

Camp overnight to extend your star gazing experience.

Aldergrove Elks Lodge #66 concession will be on site, available for hot drinks, food and Sunday morning breakfast, Cash only, please.

Event runs rain or shine.

Event Camping Guidelines

Camping set up is 5 to 8 p.m.

No vehicles permitted in tenting area - RVs in designated area only.

Staff or security will be on duty all night.

Gate will be closed after 11 p.m. Security will only open the gate for emergency or special circumstances.

NO smoking, campfires, gas camp stoves, briquettes or generators due to high fire danger.

The Elk Association will sell food and beverages Saturday evening and breakfast on Sunday morning as part of their charity fundraiser.

Washrooms and drinking water will remain overnight at the event site for campers.

Do not leave barking dogs unattended at camp.

After midnight, please be quiet in camping area. To minimize noise for campers after midnight - only star gazing is permitted at the astronomy field south of the parking lot.

Alcohol and drugs are prohibited

Camps must be packed up by 11 a.m., Sunday, August 14th

We hope you enjoy the event!

Event address: Aldergrove Regional Park – Bowl Area: 501 Lefeuvre Road, Abbotsford

For more information see metrovancouveronline.org or call 604-530-4983.