'Dominuss' ready for world hip hop championships

The Aldergrove-based 'Dominuss' hip hop team are ready for competition at the world championships this month.

The elite all-girls team "Dominuss" has been chosen as one of the top three ranked teams in Canada to compete in the World Hip Hop Championships in Las Vegas on August 8 to 13.

The Aldergrove-based Street Kings Academy of Dance team qualified for the national finals at the preliminary round in Vancouver on March 20 and then flew to Montreal to compete against the best in the country in early June where they were one of the three chosen to represent Canada.

The Dominuss team members come from Aldergrove, Chilliwack, Langley, Coquitlam, Vancouver and New Westminster. The team includes captain Jasmyn Gabert, Camryn Jackson Gola, Elena D'archelangelo, Shelan Humphrey, Kyla Sabatino, Kristina Nishi Beckingham, Sydney DeGianni and Dominque Mailloux.

The team members, aged 14 to 18, have been working together for two years and have previously won two U.S. grand champion titles. Six of the team also competed at the World IDO Hip Hop Championships in Italy last October.

Paul Otterbein of Abbotsford is the owner of Street Kings Academy of Dance in Aldergrove, and choreographer for the Dominuss group.

"It's quite the honour for a small local town hip hop team to be representing our amazing country of Canada against the best of the best in the world," said Otterbein. "We leave on August 6 for Las Vegas and will be competing for the World Championship Gold medal."