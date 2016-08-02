Good 'Old Times' at BC Day Blueberry Social

Ladies of the Red Hat Society enjoyed fresh blueberries served with ice cream, and the old-time music and dancing of Gracie and the Guys at the Otter Co-op on B.C. Day.

Ladies of the Red Hat Society enjoyed fresh blueberries served with ice cream, and the old-time music and dancing of Gracie and the Guys at the Otter Co-op on B.C. Day.

Local artists also exhibited their work at the Blueberry Social hosted by Otter Co-op on August 1.