Can Langley eat the most Pirate Paks again?

Tamara Hrgic (left) and Sherlynn Baker delivered Pirate Paks to the Langley Times newsroom on Wednesday.

Arrr Matey — Are there more pirates in Langley than anywhere else in B.C?

That question will be answered on Aug. 10, when White Spot holds their annual adult Pirate Pak Day. For the past two years, the Willowbrook White Spot has sold the most Pirate Paks of all 61 local restaurants. The Fraser Highway location sold 2,235 Pirate Paks, raising $4,470 to help send kids with life threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities to camp last year.

And really, what’s not to love about the Pirate Pak? From being served your food in a pirate ship to the gold covered chocolate coin, as well as an ice cream treat to finish — the fun meal is usually just for kids.

But on Wednesday, buccaneers both young and young-at-heart can re-live childhood memories by ordering an adult Pirate Pak at all White Spot restaurants.

For the seventh consecutive year, a toonie from the sale of every Pirate Pak will be donated to Zajac Ranch for Children, a local charity that provides kids and young adults with life-threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities a unique summer camp experience.

Pirate Pak Day has become an anticipated annual tradition that has raised more than $450,000 since its inception, and sent more than 300 kids to camp.

White Spot Week at Zajac Ranch runs from Aug. 15 to 19 and includes activities ranging from kayaking and climbing to swimming and horseback riding.

“Pirate Pak Day is a big event for us, one that both our guests and staff look forward to every year,” said White Spot President Warren Erhart.

“Money raised on this special day helps young mateys facing difficult challenges, and wouldn’t be possible without the participation of our valued guests. We’ll be dressed up in our best swashbuckling outfits, so come join the merriment.”

Mel Zajac, founder of Zajac Ranch for Children, is grateful to White Spot’s efforts.

“Community initiatives like Pirate Pak Day help us offer illness-specific camps that put smiles on the faces of these kids. For instance, many of our campers get to ride a horse for the first time in their life,” she said.

On Aug. 10 only, Adult Pirate Paks are available for both dine-in and take-out.

In addition to our traditional Burger Pirate Paks, White Spot will also be donating $2 from select entrees, sandwiches and salads from the Pirate Pak Day menu.

Here are the choices for the adult versions (yes, with the secret sauce for most):

• Legendary Burger;

• Mediterranean chicken burger;

• Bacon cheddar burger;

• Sriracha portobello veggie burger;

• Sriracha goat cheese turkey burger.