Community
A Day of Pos-Abilities Saturday, Aug. 6
The fourth annual “Day of Pos-Abilities” will be held at Douglas Park on Saturday Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Participants can try different challenges, including the wheelchair obstacle course. There will also be team challenges where players can ‘try on a disability’ like blindness.
The day also includes a variety of entertainment showcasing the talents and abilities of people with disabilities, a marketplace full of fun vendors, displays, barbecue and children’s activities station.
