Langley dogs go airborne at competition

Torque will be one of the competitors at the SkyHoundz Disc Trial Canine Disc Championship on Saturday, August 13 at A Dogs Life K9 Centre in Langley.

If you want to see how high or how far a dog can go in pursuit of a flying disc, mark this Saturday off on your calendar.

The SkyHoundz Hyperflite Disc Trial is coming to Langley.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 13 at A Dogs Life K9 Centre at 24243 0 Ave, canine competitors will vie for top honours.

There will be a distance competition as well as a freestyle competition with first, second and third place plaques be awarded to the top three competitors.

The event is free and open to all.

"Your dog doesn't have to be a professional frisbee dog," says Kira M'Lot, K9 Centre owner.

"You can just come and play."

FUNDRAISERS PLANNED

A BBQ fundraiser will be held with all money being donated to the volunteer Surrey Search and Rescue team.

Points East West Vet Services will be doing chiro and donating $25 from every appointment to the all-volunteer BC Search Dog Association.

"The dogs are validated under the RCMP and are trained to find missing people," M'Lot said.

"The dog handlers are all volunteers with their local search teams."

It's believed to be the first time a Skyhoundz competition has been hosted in Langley.

The Hyperflite Skyhoundz World Canine Disc Championship Series is believed to be the largest "disc dog" competition series of its kind in the world.

Hyperflite, a maker of competition dog discs, hosts 100 free local championships held in the U.S. and other countries, as well as seven International World championship qualifiers, a European championship and a world championship.

To register yourself and your dog for the Langley event, phone 604-510-3618 or email: training@adogslifek9centre.com.