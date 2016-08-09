Centenarian made Aldergrove history

Toni Pinell has lived most of her 100 years of life in Aldergrove.

An Alberta farm girl who came to Aldergrove in 1943 is still going strong as she approaches her hundredth birthday.

Toni Pinell was born at Bruce, Alberta and grew up in nearby Holden, before moving to B.C. in her 27th year.

She has outlived both of her husbands, Henry Johnson and Wilf Pinell, and while she is now legally blind she still enjoys going for walks with her family members. She is looking forward to talking to friends and family at her birthday party.

She had three children with Henry Johnson and another child with Wilf, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and all are expected to attend her birthday party this week.

Through her years in Aldergrove she was very active in the community, first working at the Aldergrove Grill and Grocery, then the Aldergrove Hotel, then running Aldergrove Taxi and a coffee shop along with her husband Wilf. She also operated the Bluebird Restaurant, then went to work at Otter Co-op before she finally retired.

She finally had to give up living independently last August and moved in with her family, Kenneth and Adaline Brown in Abbotsford.

Her actual birthdate is October 15 but because some of her family is currently visiting from Japan, the 100th birthday party has been moved up to this Saturday, Aug. 13, 2 to 5 p.m. at the Aldergrove Legion hall. It is an open house and all who remember Toni are welcome to attend.