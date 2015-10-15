Aldergrove Army Cadet tops course in Vernon

Cadet Oliver Cole of Aldergrove is presented with the trophy recognizing him as the top cadet by Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Judy Peter.

Cadet Oliver Cole of Aldergrove rose to the top of his course during the second intake of the three-week Basic Fitness and Sports Course at Vernon Cadet Training Centre (VCTC). For his excellent performance on course, he has been awarded with Top Cadet of Basic Fitness and Sports.

Cadet Cole is a member of 1922 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps (Royal Westminster Regiment) located in Aldergrove. 1922 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps parades on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Canadian Forces Station Aldergrove.

Cadet Oliver Cole was selected for this honour from among 90 cadets who attended the Basic Fitness and Sports Course for the second three-week intake. In addition to improving their athletic skills in recreational sports, cadets are also taught how to make healthy food choices, safety awareness, goal setting, and the duties of an assistant recreation instructor at the home squadron.

During the summer, more than 1770 army, navy and air cadets from western Canada spent up to six weeks in the Okanagan Valley training centre, expanding the training they receive at their home corps, developing new skills and forming friendships.

The cadet program is a national program for young Canadians aged 12 to 18 who are interested in participating in a variety of fun, challenging and rewarding activities while learning about the sea, army and air activities of the Canadian Armed Forces. Cadets make valuable contributions to Canadian society on a daily basis in terms of environmental, citizenship and community activities. Cadets also learn valuable life and work skills such as teamwork, leadership and citizenship.

To find out more about the Cadet Program visit www.cadets.ca or follow on Twitter @BC_Cadets.