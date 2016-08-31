Aldergrove Sea Cadet shines in Vernon

Cadet Petty Officer Second Class (PO2) Roman Alexandrov of Aldergrove was selected for the Order of St George Medal for his outstanding performance, dedication, and leadership as a staff cadet this summer at Vernon Cadet Training Centre (VCTC).

Cadet Petty Officer Second Class Alexandrov is a member of 169 Columbia Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps located in Aldergrove. The corps parades on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Canadian Forces Station Aldergrove.

Cadet Petty Officer Second Class Roman Alexandrov was one of three selected for this prestigious honour against the 195 staff cadets who were employed in various capacities at VCTC this summer. This new medal honours Canadian Cadets and Junior Canadian Rangers who distinguish themselves in their performance as the Top Staff Cadets at Cadet Training Centres, Regional Gliding Schools, Enhanced Training Sessions, and for distinguished and exemplary achievement in the Junior Canadian Rangers program.

During the summer, more than 1,770 sea, army, and air cadets from Western Canada spent up to six weeks in the Okanagan Valley training centre, expanding the training they receive at their home corps, developing new skills and forming friendships.

The cadet program is a national program for young Canadians aged 12 to 18 who are interested in participating in a variety of fun, challenging and rewarding activities while learning about the sea, army and air activities of the Canadian Armed Forces. Cadets make valuable contributions to Canadian society on a daily basis in terms of environmental, citizenship and community activities. Cadets also learn valuable life and work skills such as teamwork, leadership and citizenship.

Sea Cadet make move here

The Navy League of Canada Central Fraser Valley Branch announces that the cadets corps, 169 RCSCC Columbia and 125 NLCC Columbia, are relocating as of this month.

The 169 RCSCC Columbia and 125 NLCC Columbia cadets have paraded at 4315 – 272 Street, Aldergrove for more than 25 years. They will be relocating effective September 2016 as the Department of National Defense has not renewed the lease on the property.

The new address is 3900 – 272 Street, Aldergrove, also known as NRS Aldergrove, located less than one km south of the former address.

The Sea Cadets will be parading on Tuesday nights starting Sept. 13, and the Navy League Cadets will be parading on Monday nights starting Sept. 12. There is an open house and registration for each group at 6:30 p.m. starting on these dates, and there is ongoing registration each week throughout the training year.

Cadet leaders sought

Editor:

The Navy League of Canada, Central Fraser Valley Branch located at 3900-272 Street, Aldergrove, is recruiting for officers for our Navy League program.

Never been an officer but were a "cadet" or have no prior cadet experience and want to help out with a worthwhile and very beneficial youth organization? Call 604-309-5664 to volunteer as either a civilian volunteer or enroll and become an officer. Free training is provided for both. Prior Navy League and Sea Cadet Officers are also welcome.

The safety of all cadets, officers and volunteers is of utmost importance in our minds so all volunteers will be required to complete a screening process, including a criminal record check with vulnerable sector screening.

Pat Wingfield, Abbotsford