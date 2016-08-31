- Home
Community
4H shines at PNE Fair
Shaina Postma of the Matsqui 4H club displays her prize-winning Holstein at the 2016 Fair at the PNE 4H Festival. The competition sees over 600 young people from across British Columbia come to the fair to compete. The fair continues until Labour Day.
