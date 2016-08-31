- Home
Community
Aldergrove Fair volunteers share barbecue feast
Some of the volunteers and organizers of this year's Aldergrove Fair Days who gathered at Mike and Suzanne Robinson's garden for a volunteer appreciation picnic. Ideas for next year's Fair Days were already contemplated. The fair is held every July in Aldergrove. This year's very successful fair featured the band Chilliwack thanks to a generous sponsorship by Riteway Freight Systems of Aldergrove.
Some of the volunteers and organizers of this year’s Aldergrove Fair Days who gathered at Mike and Suzanne Robinson’s garden for a volunteer appreciation picnic.
Ideas for next year’s Fair Days were already contemplated.
The fair is held every July in Aldergrove.
This year’s very successful fair featured the band Chilliwack thanks to a generous sponsorship by Riteway Freight Systems of Aldergrove.
