JD Farms Fall Festival supports Terry Fox Run

The ninth annual JD Farms Fall Festival welcomes families this Saturday, Sept. 10 at JD Farms Specialty Turkey.

Bring the family out on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., for good old fashioned fun at the farm, 24726 - 52 Ave., Langley.

There will be cooking demonstrations, food and beverage tastings, and the Aldergrove Rotary will once again be manning the barbecue by donation, with proceeds to the Terry Fox Foundation. As well, 10 per cent of all sales that day will be donated to the Terry Fox Foundation.

Madame Butterfly and her helpers will create wonderful face painting and balloon animals for the youngsters. There will be lots of fun activities for the kids including face painting, crafts, pony rides and the bouncy castle.

JD Farms founder and the Mayor of the Township of Langley, Jack Froese, and his wife, Debbie, will be in attendance, along with all the farm's management and staff.

The farm's sandwich bar and hot case will be closed this day, as they will have a barbecue operating instead, by donation to the Terry Fox Foundation.