Community
Photo: Taking a ride
'Jenny' the pony takes a young rider for an amble at JD Farms.
Hannah Veldmon, 6, from Aldergove, goes for a ride on 'Jenny' the pony with Fiona Mah assisting at the JD Farms Fall Fair on Saturday.
