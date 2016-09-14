Photo: Taking a ride

  • Connect with Us

'Jenny' the pony takes a young rider for an amble at JD Farms.
— image credit: Dan Ferguson/Langley Times
  • posted Sep 14, 2016 at 2:00 PM

Hannah Veldmon, 6, from Aldergove, goes for a ride on 'Jenny' the pony with Fiona Mah assisting at the JD Farms Fall Fair on Saturday.

