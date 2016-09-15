- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Community
Kody meets Aldergrove Kodiaks fans
Aldergrove Kodiaks mascot Kody mingled with young fans at the junior hockey game Sept. 14 at Aldergrove Arena.
Aldergrove Kodiaks mascot Kody mingled with young fans at the junior hockey game Sept. 14 at Aldergrove Arena. It was a full house for the Kodiaks' second home game, a 5-4 win over the Ridge Meadows Flames.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.