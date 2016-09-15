Kody meets Aldergrove Kodiaks fans

Aldergrove Kodiaks mascot Kody mingled with young fans at the junior hockey game Sept. 14 at Aldergrove Arena.

Aldergrove Kodiaks mascot Kody mingled with young fans at the junior hockey game Sept. 14 at Aldergrove Arena. It was a full house for the Kodiaks' second home game, a 5-4 win over the Ridge Meadows Flames.