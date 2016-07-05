Star Calendar of Events

Bill Henderson and his band Chilliwack are the headline performers at this year's Aldergrove Fair Days, July 15-17. Chilliwack performs on the Saturday evening at the fair's mainstage.

Butterfly Release - 3rd annual benefit for Langley Lodge and Langley Hospice Society, Sat., July 9, 1-3 p.m. at Krause Berry Farms and Estate Winery, 6179 - 248 St., limited tickets available, call 604-856-5757 ext. 204.

The Piano Man - Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel featuring Ryan Langevin on Sunday, July 10 at Cascades Casino Resort Summit Theatre in Langley. Tickets $39.50 (plus facility fee & service charges) at Casino Guest Services (604-530-2211) and www.ticketweb.ca.

Aldergrove Flea Market – Saturday, July 9, open at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coghlan Hall, 256 Street at 65 Avenue, enter off 264 St. and 62 Ave. (watch for signage). Something for everyone: furniture, jewelry, clothing, knickknacks, collectables. We will also have a raffle, all proceeds go to the hall’s upkeep.

Summer Art Show - “Mixing it up with Multi Media” with members of the Fraser Valley Watermedia Society Mission Art Centre, MAC Rock Family Gallery, 33529 1st Ave., Mission, from Tuesday, July 12 until Saturday, July 30, Tuesdays through Sundays from 12 to 5 p.m. Artists’ Reception on Saturday, July 16, 1-4 p.m. Info: Carol Portree at 604-850-9694 or Anne White at 604-855-5363.

The Zimmermen - A celebration of Bob Dylan’s music, Thursday, Sept. 22 at Cascades Casino Resort Summit Theatre, Langley. Featuring Lindsay Mitchell, Jim Foster, Willie MacCalder, Pete Sweetzir, Leroy Stephens and Leonard Saidman. Tickets $32.50 (plus facility fee and service charges) at Casino Guest Services (604-530-2211) and www.ticketweb.ca

Wonderful Water Creatures - at Campbell Valley Regional Park, Langley, Saturday, July 9, 1-3 p.m. Take a close look at invertebrates and microbes in the Nature House pond and under a microscope. For ages 10 - 13. Free. Registration required. Register online anytime, use BARCODE 6586 at www.metrovancouveronline.org or call 604-432-6359 Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Butterfly Tea Party - at Campbell Valley Regional Park, Langley, Saturday, July 16, 1-4 p.m. Celebrate butterfly season in the wildlife garden with tea, stories, activities, crafts and butterfly enthusiasts. Meet at the Campbell Valley Nature House located at 20285 8 Ave., Langley, South Valley park entrance. All ages, free, drop in event. To find out about other Metro Vancouver programs, visit the events calendar at www.metrovancouver.org, call 604-432-6359.

David Sinclair And Keith Bennett Duo - concert on Sunday, August 14, 4-6 p.m. in a beautiful park-like setting at 20111 Grade Crescent, Langley. Bring a lawn-chair and your beverage of choice and hear some of the finest music you will ever hear from two of Canada’s music royalty. Limited seating - for reservation call Joe at 604-510-9001.

Terry Fox Run - Sunday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre, 26770 - 29 Ave. Registration opens at 9 a.m. A non-competitive event where people get together as individuals, families, and groups to raise money for cancer research in Terry’s name. It is a day of celebrating Terry’s legacy and helping to keep alive his dream of finding a cure for cancer. Participants can run, walk, blade or bike. Info: www.terryfox.org/

Musical Storytime with Maria Moularas - Introduce your young child to music with local teacher Maria Moularas. Children age 4-6 will have a chance to play percussion instruments as they sing and learn the concept of fast and slow. Fort Langley Library, Thursday, July 14, 10-10:30 a.m.

Scottish Country Dance Lessons - Tuesdays, 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Coghlan Hall, corner of 256th St. and 68th Ave. Scottish Country Dance for absolute beginners of all ages. No special clothes required. Small charge to cover costs. Info: mrdesign@shaw.ca or 604-607-7790.

Friday Night Dances - 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Live Bands. Come for fun, friendship and exercise to Abbotsford Social Activity Ass’n., 33889 Essendene St., Abbotsford. See website: abbysocialactivityassoc.com

The Lonely - Tribute to Roy Orbison, Saturday, Sept. 17 at Clarke Theatre, Mission. Tickets $39.50 (plus facility fee & service charges) at all Ticketmaster locations. Charge by phone at 1-885-985-5000 or online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach - arena rock tour with very special guest Sixx:A.M. and From Ashes To New, Friday, Sept. 9, 6:45 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets general admission floor, reserved stands seating (incl. Gst) $39.50, $59.50, $69.50 (plus FMF and service charges). Charge by phone 1-855-985-5000, also available at all Ticketmaster outlets.

Our Lady Peace and I Mother Earth with Edwin - joint Canadian tour with special guests The Standstills, Saturday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Tickets (incl. GST) $45, $55, $75 (Plus FMF & Service charges) reserved seating, all ages. Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000. Info: www.livenation.com

Chantal Kreviazuk - Hard Sail tour 2016 on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Clarke Theatre in Mission. Tickets $49.50 (includes GST and service charges), available at all Ticketmaster locations. Charge by phone at 1-885-985-5000 or online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

Jesse Cook - One World Tour on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Arts Centre & Theatre in Maple Ridge. Tickets are $42.50 (plus facility fee & service charges) available at the Arts Centre & Theatre Box Office. Charge by phone at 604-476-2787 or online at www.theactmapleridge.org.

TOPS – Take Off Pounds Sensibly – a non profit weight loss support group. There is a meeting Monday night and Tuesday morning in Aldergrove. Info: Susan at 604-856-1138 or Lynda at 604-856-8014.

Connect Now Aldergrove - business networking group meets fourth Wednesday of each month, 11:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Aldergrove White Spot Restaurant, 3070 - 264 St. Reservations required. See website: https://www.connectnowbusinessnetwork.com/events/#!event/2016/3/23/connect-now-aldergrove

Conversation Circles - at Aldergrove Library. If you are learning English and want to practice speaking with other people in a friendly, casual place then join us for weekly guided discussions about Canadian culture, food, current events and other topics. Held in partnership with Langley Community Services Society. Please pre-register. Thursdays, ongoing, 10 a.m. – noon.

Port Kells Art Club Classes - every Monday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with general meetings third Monday of each month at 1 p.m. New members all levels of experience welcome. Annual membership $30. Club exhibits three to four times per year. Located at 20701 Fraser Hwy. in Langley. Info: Linda Hamilton at 604-287-6799.

Aldergrove Veterans & Seniors 55+ Drop In Centre – join us at 27247 Fraser Hwy. We prepare a full, hot, home cooked meal including tea, coffee and dessert which we start serving at 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., followed by games. Great place to meet new people, drop in for a coffee to see what we are all about. Open 10 a.m., Tuesday to Friday.

Blink 182 - With Guests A Day To Remember, All America Rejects and Dj Spider, Sunday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. General admission floor, reserved stands seating, all ages. Tickets (incl. GST) $35, $59, $75, $79. (plus FMF and service charges). Charge by phone 1-855-985-5000 or at all Ticketmaster outlets. www.livenation.com

Slayer, Anthrax And Death Angel - Thursday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre. Reserved seating and general admission tickets: $49, $69 (incl. GST). Charge by phone 1-855-985-5000, also available at ticketmaster.ca, Prospera Box Office at Abbotsford Centre, all Ticketmaster outlets.

Mamma Mia! - Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus’ smash hit musical based on the songs of ABBA, comes to Abbotsford Centre on Wed., Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $65-$99, plus applicable charges, available at Prospera Box Office at Abbotsford Centre, www.ticketmaster.ca and all Ticketmaster Outlets, or Charge by Phone at 1-855-985-5000.

Terri Clark Solo Acoustic Tour - Tues., Nov. 8 at the Clarke Theatre, Mission. Regular tickets $45, VIP tickets $60 (plus facility fee & service charges) at all Ticketmaster locations. Charge by phone 1-885-985-5000, online www.ticketmaster.ca.

ESL Classes - free English as a second language classes every Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Anglican Church, 2035 - 264 St. All are welcome, no charge. Info: 604-856-5393.

Singalong Songfests - join in or listen while the Autumn-Tones celebrate “the old tunes” with singalongs in Abbotsford, Mondays, 1-3 p.m. All ages, genders and ethnicities welcome. Song lyrics are provided. Instruments invited at the ASAA Drop-in Centre, on Cyril St, Abbotsford. Info: Ed 604-853-8624.

Carpet Bowling - at the Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 - 273 Street, on Thursdays, 1:30 p.m. Cost per person is $1.

Partners Bridge - every Friday except second Friday of each month, 7 p.m. at Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 - 273 St. Newcomers welcome. Cost $2. Info: 604-607-0504.

Ham Radio Luncheon - open to any amateur radio operator, third Monday of every month; 11:15 a.m. at Andreas Restaurant, 202 St. and 56 Ave. Pay your own bill, talk as long as you like. Info: 604-514-3851.

Square Dance Classes - Sundays at 12:30 p.m. at the Aldergrove OAP Hall, Fraser Hwy. at 273 Street. Singles and couples welcome, free admission, first three dances no experience. Info: call Tyler, 604-590-9039.

Aldergrove Toastmasters Leaders Club - meet the first and third Monday of each month from 6:45 to 8 p.m., upstairs room on the far right, 26245 - 28 Ave., Aldergrove. Info: president Millie McConnell, 604-825-3334.

Celtic Thunder - Irish music phenomenon bring Legacy to Abbotsford Centre, Wednesday, November 23, 7:30 p.m. Reserved seating. All ages. Tickets (incl. GST) $65, $75 (plus FMF and service charges). Charge by phone 1-855-985-5000, also available at all Ticketmaster outlets. See: www.livenation.com

Yoga in the Country - at Jubilee Community Hall, 7989 Bradner Rd. Abbotsford, Tuesday evenings from 7:30 to 8:30. All levels welcome. Drop in fee $6 per session, bring a yoga mat. Certified instructors.

Glen Valley Watershed Society – Is the future of our local streams health important to you? Join a group of interesting, passionate people that are looking for others with the same interests in NE Langley/NW Abbotsford - to protect our waterways to ensure a healthy environment. Info: Lisa at stewardship@leps.bc.ca

Aldergrove Toastmasters - meets every Monday, 7 p.m. at Aldergrove Community Secondary School in room 125. Boost your self confidence; become a better speaker and have fun. Info: Vicki Austad, 604-856-5970.

Volunteer Drivers Needed - to help seniors. No special insurance needed. Kilometres reimbursed. Call Janice at 604-530-3020 Ext 302.

Aldergrove Art Club - join our friendly group every Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at the OAP Hall, 3015 - 273 St., Aldergrove. Info: Laurie at 604-856-6990 or Sheila at 604-539-0225.

People in Pain Network - non-profit organization which assists people living with all types of chronic pain. A new, free Fraser Valley support group at Aldergrove’s Seventh-Day Adventist Church, on the third Tuesday each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at 26245 - 28 Ave., Aldergrove. Info: Dick e-mail at dick@pipain.com, or 604-928-0486.

Classics Book Club - Join the lively discussion at this new book club and get acquainted with the great books of world literature. Meets on the first Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m. at Murrayville Library. Coffee provided.

Fort Langley Library Knitting Circle - Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. Drop-in. Bring your knitting to the library and enjoy the companionship of working with others on your project. Beginners welcome. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca

Fraser Health Crisis Line - recruiting volunteers to provide assistance to people who are experiencing emotional distress. No previous experience is needed as extensive training and ongoing support is provided. Visit website www.options.bc.ca and follow the link for the Crisis Line.

Post Abortion Healing Services - for post abortion healing support, please contact Tanya at Your Pregnancy Options, Aldergrove - info@yourpregnancyoptions.ca, 604-856-9151, www.yourpregnancyoptions.ca

Langley Amateur Radio Association — meets first Thursday of month at 7 p.m. at Brookswood Firehall #5, 20355 32nd Ave., Langley. Coffee and sweets provided. Info, email: Don dondee@shaw.ca