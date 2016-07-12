Oz's Sami makes Aldergrove debut

Singer Sami Cooke from Australia debuts at Bob's Steakhouse in Aldergrove, July 23.

Sami Cooke, an up and coming singer from Australia, performs at Bob's Steakhouse in Aldergrove on Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m.

It is Sami's first Canadian tour, with dates booked in B.C. and Alberta.

Sami has extensively toured Australia since 2014, clocking up over 180 solo shows in clubs and hotels with up to four shows per week. She's also performed as a paid guest artist at music club musters and festivals.

Sami has sold over 800 copies of her debut album "SAMI – Every Passing Minute" since she started touring in 2014 at 18 years old and recorded her second album in time for her Canadian tour.

Her latest song "I Just Want To Love You" hit #5 on the iTune Charts and over 1,000 views on YouTube overnight. (See video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3EUEnDKVL0)

Sami accompanies herself with guitar, ukulele, ipod and keyboards.

SAMI will be also making a DVD documentary of her Canadian Tour which will feature the towns and venues she travels through. Sami’s DVDs sell very well at her shows and through her web site, www.samicooke.com.au/.