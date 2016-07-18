First-ever Fraser Valley Music Awards presented

The Sylvia Platters perform during the 2016 Fraser Valley Music Awards on Saturday night at the Abbotsford Arts Centre. Performances were interspersed between the announcement of the winners in 12 award categories.

The first-ever Fraser Valley Music Awards took place in Abbotsford on Saturday night, with winners announced in 12 categories.

The event was held at the Abbotsford Arts Centre and was hosted by CIVL Radio.

The winners in each category were:

– Hip Hop – Saint Soldier of Abbotsford;

– Blues – Harpdog Brown of Surrey;

– Folk/Roots – Brennan Sinclair of Abbotsford;

– Pop – John Welsh Band of Harrison Hot Springs;

– Rhythm and Dance – You Say Party of Abbotsford;

– Loud – We Hunt Buffalo of Langley;

– Jazz – Eli Bennett of Port Coquitlam and Vancouver;

– Experimental – Cheap High of Abbotsford and Mission;

– Alt – Doja of Abbotsford and Victoria;

– Rock – Little Wild of Abbotsford;

– For and by Youth – Quinn Sojonky of Abbotsford; and

– Production, Singer/Songwriter, Musicianship – Rick Genge of Chilliwack.

The event attracted about 110 applications representing more than 300 musicians. Jurors then evaluated the entries and narrowed down the list to four or five nominees in each category, followed by the announcement of the winners on Saturday.