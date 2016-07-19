Dancers take national awards

Aldergrove's Thrive Dance Studio students with their awards at the Nationals and World Cup competition.

Thrive Dance Studio of Aldergrove had 16 students travel to Montreal last week to represent B.C. in 5678 Showtime Dance Competition Nationals and Dance World Cup.

The local dancers were very successful. At the Nationals four group dances placed with a first, two seconds and a third in their age categories.

Several soloists placed in top three as well.

Dale Kilgour received a first in modern dance solo, a second in lyrical dance solo and a third in contemporary solo.

Madeline Astbury received a first in contemporary solo and second in jazz solo.

Violet Delmaestro received a second in acro solo.

Lillian Santer received a first in lyrical solo.

Jada and Anna Larose received a first in contemporary duo.

The group dance titled "Welcome Home" was invited to perform in the Gala presentation at Dance World Cup to represent B.C. and placed second and received a silver medal in their category, lyrical dance ages 14-16.

In the Dance World Cup Madeline Astbury, 12, received first place and a gold medal for her contemporary solo.

Violet Delmeastro, 9, received first place and gold medal for her acro solo.

Teachers and choreographers are Krystal Kohan and Natalie Kohan of Thrive Dance Studio.