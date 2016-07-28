Aldergrove duo host public screenings of 'Amazing Race'

Aldergrove's mother and daughter team, Frankie and Amy Gassler, are co-hosting public screenings of The Amazing Race Canada every Tuesday evening at Aldergrove's Boston Pizza.

This past week's episode five saw Frankie and Amy and the other Amazing Race teams compete at Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert and Port Edward, after arriving from episode four's competition in Viet Nam.

Episode six on August 2 will bring the remaining six teams to Hamilton, Ontario for their next set of challenges.

Dustin Fowler, general manager of the Aldergrove Boston Pizza, says all of the TV screens at the restaurant will feature The Amazing Race and there will be food and drink specials.

The Amazing Race Canada continues on CTV every Tuesday at 8 p.m.

ABOUT FRANKIE AND AMY

Frankie and Amy are a spunky mother/daughter duo who act more like friends than a typical mother and daughter. After getting pregnant at 15, Frankie was kicked out of her house and forced to raise her daughter on her own. Growing up Amy struggled with the perception of having a young mother, yet despite these challenges Frankie and Amy are now closer than ever.

The typical mother/daughter roles are reversed with this pair. Amy is the mature one who shines with smarts and creative energy, while Frankie is a fiery young soul with a tough-as-nails exterior. Working in a hair salon, they are used to their clients venting, and they have become masters of conversation. And when required, they also know how and when to manipulate the conversation.

These two ladies have been through a lot and are determined to use their spunk, attitude, and bubbly energy to win "The Amazing Race Canada." Frankie would use the prize money to pay off debts, travel, and put toward her son’s college education. Amy would put her share toward a house, travel, and donation to Critter Care where she volunteered.

FUN FACTS

Motto: “Don’t step on people to win, unless they get in your way.”

If you and your teammate were a pop duo, what would your name be? The Elements

Walk on song: “Break my Stride” – Matthew Wilder

Past team they most associate with: Tim and Tim

If you could be an animal what would you be?

Frankie: Mermaid

Amy: Unicorn