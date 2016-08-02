Free family movie at Aldergrove park, August 12.

Everyone is welcome at the free family presentation of 'The Sandlot' at the Aldergrove Movie in the Park night.

It takes place on Friday, August 12, approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Aldergrove Athletic Park's north field, 26770 - 28 Avenue.

The Sandlot, also known as The Sandlot Kids, is a 1993 American coming-of-age baseball comedy film co-written, directed and narrated by David M. Evans, which tells the story of a group of young baseball players during the summer of 1962. It stars Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, Karen Allen, Denis Leary and James Earl Jones.

The character Scottie Smalls (Thomas Guiry) moves to a new neighborhood where he manages to make friends with a group of kids who play baseball at the sandlot. Together they go on a series of funny and touching adventures. The boys run into trouble when Smalls borrows a ball from his stepdad that gets hit over a fence.

Free pre-show entertainment begins at 7 p.m. with Her Brothers Band performing, the Cinemazoo Petting Zoo, face painting, bubbles and balloons, life-size board games, a photo booth, and other games and prizes.

It is presented by the Aldergrove Business Association, Aldergrove Credit Union, Otter Co-op and the Township of Langley.

For information see the website www.aldergroveba, ca