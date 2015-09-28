Fraser Valley Symphony seeks new players

The Fraser Valley Symphony is seeking new musicians to join their full symphony orchestra.

Founded in 1984, the Fraser Valley Symphony is the premier community orchestra of the region. Performing alongside world-class instrumental and vocal soloists, the Fraser Valley Symphony provides a forum for auditioned musicians to present a variety of orchestral music for the enjoyment of audiences in the Fraser Valley.

The Fraser Valley Symphony is currently seeking musicians for the following sections: all strings, percussion, bassoon, tuba and harp. Interested musicians must be able to commit to Monday evening rehearsals, from September to early June and should have a high level of proficiency on their instrument.

Other instrumentalists are welcome to contact us in the event the orchestra needs additional or substitute musicians.

For more information, please call music director Lindsay Mellor at 604-526-3045.

Applicants can reach the symphony via mail: info@fraservalleysymphony.org or see website: www.fraservalleysymphony.org