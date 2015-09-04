Old Time Dances add Fridays to calendar

Senior's dances held every second Saturday in Aldergrove since November 2013 have been enjoyed by many seniors.

"In the beginning we were asked to hold dances every week. Due to the tight schedule of most musicians it was decided to keep that schedule," said co-organizer Gladys Andreas.

"However things have changed, since as of June 2016 there are no more dances in White Rock.

"Again we were asked if it is possible to hold dances every week. After surveying members we decided we are going to have dances on the alternate Fridays as the OAP Hall is booked on Saturdays.

"We did take into consideration by speaking to seniors that dances are held the first Thursday of every month at the Clayton Hall, 18513 - 70 Avenue, Surrey, 7:30 to 10 p.m. with the Surrey Old Time Fiddlers playing. It was suggested that we hold dances on Fridays and see what happens," said Andreas.

"If all goes well we will continue with Friday dances (for the remainder of the season)."

The organizers have put together the Country Old Time Band with lead fiddler Peter Rubeniuk for the Aldergrove series.

The attached schedule indicates dates on which dances will be held.

SENIOR’S OLD TIME DANCES

Old Age Pensioner’s Hall, 3015 – 273rd Street, Aldergrove

Both Friday and Saturday dances are held from 1 to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10 - Hazelmere Heritage Fiddlers;

Saturday, Sept. 17 - Ukrainian Prairie Band;

Friday, Sept. 23 - Country Old Time Band;

Saturday, Oct. 1 - Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers;

Friday, Oct. 7 - Country Old Time Band;

Saturday, Oct. 15 - Hazelmere Heritage Fiddlers;

Friday, Oct. 21 - Country Old Time Band;

Saturday, Oct. 29 - Ukrainian Prairie Band.

Refreshments are provided.

Admission is $6 at the door.

For information contact Gladys Andreas at 604-576-7970.