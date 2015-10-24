'Cruise-in' returns to drive-in theatre

This pumper truck will be full of prizes ready to be given out at the American Graffiti Returns movie night at the Twilight Drive-in Movie Theatre in Aldergrove on Friday, Sept. 9.

There are prizes galore ready to be given out at the American Graffiti Returns movie night at the Twilight Drive-in Movie Theatre in Aldergrove on Friday, Sept. 9.

In fact, says Sandy Dunkley, president of the Ron Dunkley Memorial Society which is hosting the fundraiser, there will be enough to fill a 1949 Mercury Pumper, which will be on display that day.

The drive-in will open at 5 p.m. for the event, tickets for which are $25 per car load. Tickets are available from society members and at the Langley Times office. Dunkley can be seen most Fridays at Tim Hortons on Logan Avenue selling tickets for the event.

Dunkley said she is thrilled by the response not only to ticket sales, but also the number of prizes donated by many individuals and businesses. Prizes will be awarded for the Best of Cars/Trucks/Motorcycles, dance, hula hoop and look-alike contests.

“Partnering with the City of Langley Good Times Cruise-In this year is absolutely awesome,” Dunkley said.

“It will bring our event to the attention of many car clubs and the folks who enjoy the drive-in movie which used to happen until 2009 when it was cancelled due to concerns about traffic. We are bringing back those days of sock-hops, rock ’n roll music and dance, funky clothes, ponytails, ducktails, poodle skirts and leather jackets.”

She added that the society is "so grateful to our Langley businesses who are answering the call to help us support the B.C. Honour House (www.honourhouse.ca) with this event, in donating amazing and wonderful raffle prizes which will be auctioned off at the event,” Dunkley said.

“I cannot even begin to tell you what a tremendous response we are getting for this very worthwhile cause,” she said, adding that Craig Longstaff, director of Honour House, will also be there to explain the role of Honour House.

The Canadian Military Education Centre bringing its Military Vehicle Display along with the Vancouver Rifles (all de-activated) to show off and educate visitors, Dunkley said.

Along with them will be the “Rock n’ Dolls 50s/60s/ Pin-Up Girls” with Dixie Delight, and Rockabilly band, Six-Gun Romeo and Rockin’ Robins Dancers will be on hand for the Sock-Hop in the Twilight drive-in parking lot.

Among the prizes are a jersey autographed by former Vancouver Canuck defenceman Dan Hammuis, autographed T-shirts and albums by country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, a Trevor Lynden hockey jersey, and gift certificates from Adrian’s at the Airport, Bob’s Steakhouse, Cactus Club, Staples office supplies, Lordco Parts, Fast Track Indoor Go-Carts, Mobil 1 Lube Express, Glen Valley Stables, Toy Traders, Stickys Candy Store, Fort Langley Business Association, and Krause Berry Farms.

The Fort Langley Historic Site has donated two family passes, and prizes also include two one-of-a-kind 1950s car pillows made from men’s ties.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo has donated a birthday party packages, valued at $325, for two adult and 10 children. The prize includes a train ride and lunch for the birthday party participants.