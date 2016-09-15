- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Entertainment
Belle Voci perform in Langley
Chilliwack Symphony a cappella ensemble, Belle Voci, are performing two concerts in Langley.
On two weekends in September, Chilliwack Symphony a capella ensemble, Belle Voci, are performing in Langley.
On Sept. 17, they will play at the Langley Mennonite Fellowship, and on Sept. 23 at Sts. Joachim and Ann Church in Aldergrove.
Belle Voci will perform a repertoire ranging from Greek Orthodox liturgical music to lively spirituals.
Admission is by donation. Both concerts start at 7:30 p.m.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.