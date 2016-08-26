If this is you, please call police about Langley crash

RCMP have released these pictures of the Good Samaritan and his truck taken at the scene of the Aug. 14 Hwy. 1 crash that injured an officer.

If your name is Earl and you are the man who pulled over his semi to help an injured RCMP officer, the police would like to talk to you.

The man with the truck is one of two Good Samaritans who stopped to provide assistance the morning of Sunday, Aug. 14 when an RCMP vehicle was rear-ended at the scene of a rollover accident in the westbound lane of Highway 1, near the 232 Street overpass in Langley.

"Earl" may have important information about the collision or its aftermath, RCMP said.

RCMP released photos of Earl and what is believed to be his truck, a greyish-blue Volvo tractor trailer, hauling a white 53’ refrigerated. There is a silver logo on the tractor’s door.

Earl has a tattoo on his right forearm.

The second witness was an Asian man in his 50’s. He is described as short, wearing a white button down shirt and tan pants.

He was driving a model year 2000 or newer tan or gold sedan in good condition .

Police believe the second witness was traveling behind the grey pick-up truck that collided with the police vehicle.

Anyone with any information on these individuals is asked to contact Sgt. Patrick Davies at 604-539-2730.