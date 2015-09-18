Postal workers union give details of job action if no deal is reached Sunday

OTTAWA – Contract talks continue between Canada Post and its largest union, but neither side is hinting as to whether any progress has been made.

A federally appointed mediator has been meeting with the two sides since Friday to try to reach a deal.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says if there is no deal by midnight, it would begin job action on Monday by having its members refusing to work overtime on a rotating basis, starting in Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

CUPW served 72 hour strike notice Thursday night, accusing Canada Post of forcing a labour disruption by refusing to bargain in good faith.

The two sides have been deadlocked for months on the issues of pay scales for rural letter carriers and proposed changes to pensions for future employees.

A CUPW news release says the initial job action will cause little disruption to Canada Post customers and that its members will still be delivering mail every day.

The Canadian Press