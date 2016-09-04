- Home
News
UPDATE: Missing girl, 11, located safe in Langley
Langley RCMP have found an 11-year-old Langley girl who went missing Sunday morning at 10:50 when she left her Willoughby Heights home.
A missing person report was filed shortly before 4 p.m.
At the time police said the girl had been on Facebook and one report suggested she may have had an argument with a parent before she left her home.
Search and rescue crews were called in from the Central Fraser Valley and Surrey teams.
A command post was set up at the Willoughby community hall.
As many as 50 searchers were scouring the area before the child was located at The King's School in the 21700 block of 76B Avenue, safe and sound, shortly before 11 p.m.
