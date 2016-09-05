Protest at Greater Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove

A group of animals rights supporters picketed the Greater Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove today.

They carried signs saying "animals want to live just like us" and "close this place of neglect and dispair" and used a megaphone to urge zoo visitors to boycott what one speaker called "a place of sadness."

There were about eight police and security guards to greet the dozen demonstrators as they walked up 264 Street to the zoo entrance.

The protesters stood at the vehicle exit to the zoo, which is near the walk-in entrance, and chanted "this is not family fun, this is abuse."

An online announcement identified the event as the "GVZoo Peaceful Protest and Outreach."