News

Small earthquake felt in Abbotsford

A small earthquake struck south of the border was felt by some in Abbotsford last night. - US Geological Survey image
A small earthquake struck south of the border was felt by some in Abbotsford last night.
  • by  Staff Writer - Abbotsford News
  • posted Sep 7, 2016 at 11:00 AM— updated Sep 7, 2016 at 2:33 PM

A small earthquake south of the border was felt by some Abbotsford residents last night.

A 3.2 magnitude tremor struck just east of Bellingham, at 11:50 p.m. late Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no reports of any damage caused by the quake, but several Abbotsford residents reported on social media that they felt the tremor.

 

 

 

 

 

