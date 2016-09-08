‘Like coming home’ for new Langley Times publisher

Lisa Farquharson returns to the Langley Times as publisher this week. The former Times ad manager steps into the role held by Jean Hincks, who is now publisher of the Chilliwack Times and Chilliwack Progress. Farquharson is also publisher of the Aldergrove Star.

The Langley Times welcomes a new publisher this week, with the return of the newspaper’s former advertising manager, Lisa Farquharson.

Farquharson, who takes over the role from departing publisher, Jean Hincks, was previously with the Times from 1998 to 2005, starting as an advertising sales rep before becoming ad manager.

During her time away, she served as publisher of the South Delta Leader, and Boulevard Chinese language magazine. Her career with Black Press has also included managing classified and national sales.

Farquharson’s present role also includes publisher of the Langley Advance, the Aldergrove Star, Maple Ridge Times and Real Estate Weekly of the Lower Mainland.

“I’m very happy to be back,” said Farquharson.

“It’s like coming home, and it’s great to see a lot of the same team I worked with previously.”

Hincks, also a former Langley Times ad manager — who went on to serve as publisher of the Burnaby News Leader before returning to the Times in early 2015 — is now publisher of the Chilliwack Progress and the Chilliwack Times.

Staff members at the Langley Times wish Jean all the best in her new and challenging role.