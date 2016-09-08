Riding for ‘remarkable little warriors’

Aldergrove’s Frank Donaghy, a Canada Border Services Agent, is participating in the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley 2016

So far, Aldergrove’s Frank Donaghy, a Canada Border Services agent who is participating in the upcoming Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley 2016, has raised just under $9,000 for the cause.

That is the second highest total of anyone on the team, which has raised over $112,000 to date.

The ride, which departs Sept. 22, will be the second for Donaghy, a father of two, who lost both his parents to cancer.

His father, Hughie, died at the age of 41 from pancreatic cancer. His mother, Laura, passed away at the age of 59 from brain cancer.

His first Cops for Cancer trip was in 2014, when he was introduced to Camp Goodtimes, the summer recreation program at Loon Lake in Maple Ridge for children and teens affected by cancer, and their families.

Some of the money raised through the ride goes to the camp.

“This is a place where kids can just be kids and forget about procedures and treatments and chemotherapy,” Donaghy said.

“I am doing this to give back to the many children fighting cancer who have forever changed me. I am doing this to be a small part of the solution. I am doing this to enrich the lives of these remarkable little warriors.”

Since 2014, Donaghy has been visiting schools to increase cancer awareness and to help students understand how they can make a difference in a cancer patient’s life.

Donaghy and fellow team members arrive with poster boards that have pictures of Camp Goodtimes and a $1,500 raised dollar goal — the cost of sending one child to the camp.

“It is important to show kids what we are doing, talk about the tour and demonstrate to them that what we are doing has meaning,” he said.

This year, Donaghy will be training a new rider. He says completing the nine-day, 800-kilometre journey is as much about mental preparation as it is physical.

“Mental fitness will take you farther than your body will,” he said.

“Dig deep for what motivates you.”

The Tour de Valley brings together law enforcement and emergency personnel from across the province to raise funds for pediatric cancer and programs like Camp Goodtimes. It begins Thursday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. in Abbotsford.

To contribute to Donaghy's campaign, click here.

For more information about Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley 2016 go to tourdevalley.ca.