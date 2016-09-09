Six-year-old girl, young woman hit by truck and seriously injured

A six-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman were taken to hospital Friday morning after being hit by a truck while crossing Peardonville Road in Abbotsford.

The pair were crossing Peardonville legally at a pedestrian-controlled crosswalk around 7:15 a.m. when they were hit by an eastbound pickup truck, according to police.

Both were seriously injured and one was airlifted to hospital. They remain in serious condition

The male driver of the truck remained on the scene of the accident and is co-operating.

Collision reconstruction officers are currently on scene, and the intersection is expected to remain closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).

