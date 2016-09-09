- Home
News
Warming up for Good Times Cruise-In in Langley
Lloyd 'Boomer' Wilson, son 'Buddy' and wife Amanda from South Delta took part in a Friday night show and shine in their Valiant.
The Friday night before the official start of the annual Good Times Cruise-In in Langley City, the streets were filled with classic cars and car fans.
There were several show and shine events for owners that brought out a wide range of vehicles from classic custom hot rods to brand-new performance vehicles.
Cruise-In gets under way at 9 a.m. and wraps up at 4 p.m.
This year, among the many attractions, there will be new band locations and bands, it will mark the second year for the Rokstad custom car showcase, and the iconic In-N-Out Burger chain will be back with its biggest food truck.
