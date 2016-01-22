- Home
News
City of Abbotsford considers hikes in bylaw fines
The City of Abbotsford is considering hiking a range of fines for those breaching bylaws.
Several building fees may also increase to cover staff’s costs to address files.
The increase to fines will see some penalties more than triple in a move meant to “bring uniformity and consistency between city bylaws.”
The fines set to rise are covered under both the city’s building bylaw and municipal ticket bylaw.
