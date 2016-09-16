Hazardous waste and recycling weekend set for Oct. 15 and 16

There is a far better place for an old paint can to end up than at the side of the road. To that end, both the Township and the City of Langley will host their annual household hazardous waste and recycling events on Oct. 15 and 16.

Hazardous waste should never be poured down the drain, thrown in the garbage, burned, buried, or left to seep into the earth. However, keeping it in your home or garage isn’t an appealing option either, as it can be toxic to people, pets, and the environment.

So the Township and City of Langley are teaming up for an annual event that allows all Langley residents to dispose of hazardous waste safely and to turn in items for recycling.

The Household Hazardous Waste Plus Recycling Event returns Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16.

Residents are encouraged to drive through the Township’s Operations Centre at 4700 224 St. any time between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and get rid of their products in a responsible way.

The drop-off is free to both Township and City residents. Proof of residency is required.

“The annual Household Hazardous Waste Plus Recycling Event is really making a difference,” said Rachel Randt of Langley Township’s Engineering Division.

“At last year’s event, 658 cars passed through, and Terrapure Environmental collected a total of 21,385 tonnes of household waste, which included eight tonnes of adhesives such as resin, over four tonnes of oil, more than two tonnes of liquid pesticide, and over a tonne of antifreeze.”

“We really appreciate everyone’s efforts to keep these items from harming the environment or anyone in their household,” Randt said.

“Sometimes it’s hard to figure out where leftover toxic household products should go,” said Rick Bomhof, Langley City’s Director of Engineering, Parks and Environment.

“To solve this problem . . . you can easily dispose of pesticides, automotive wastes, electronics, as well as light bulbs, batteries, and paint.”

Residents can also bring in small appliances, mercury thermostats, and smoke detectors to be recycled in an environmentally safe way.

While the Township and City are happy to provide the service, Randt noted that people do not need to hold onto hazardous waste and recyclables and wait for the annual event. They can skip the line-up and make use of the recycling and bottle depots throughout the community that accept such products year-round.

For a full list of items accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Plus Recycling Event, visit tol.ca/hhw. To see which items can be accepted at depots year-round, visit rcbc.ca/recyclepedia.

Only household quantities will be accepted at the drop-off.

Township of Langley residents who recently received new waste collection carts can also bring their old cans to the event to be recycled if they have exhausted the options for repurposing them or have too many. To learn what can be done with old cans, visit tol.ca/carts.

Visitors to the Hazardous Waste Plus Recycling Event are encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable food items for the Langley Food Bank.

For Township of Langley residents, contact Rachel Randt, Township of Langley Technical Assistant, at 604-533-6090 ext. 3488 or rrandt@tol.ca for more information.

For City of Langley residents, contact Janine Clough, City of Langley Engineering clerk, at 604-514-2997 or engineering@langleycity.ca for more information.