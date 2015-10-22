Winning $9.7 million 6/49 lotto ticket sold in Abbotsford

The winning $9.7 million ticket from Saturday’s 6/49 lottery was sold in Abbotsford, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

Nobody has yet come forward to claim the prize, and the location of the ticket sale will not be revealed until that time.

The winning numbers were 14, 16, 25, 39, 45, 47 and bonus number 26.

Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

BCLC indicates that the chances of matching all six numbers in the 6/49 are one in almost 14 million.