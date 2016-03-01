  • Connect with Us

News

Man with loaded rifle arrested in Abbotsford Airport washroom

-
— image credit:
  • by  Staff Writer - Abbotsford News
  • Abbotsford  posted Sep 18, 2016 at 8:00 PM

A man carrying a loaded rifle and ammunition was arrested this afternoon (Sunday) at the Abbotsford Airport.

Const. Ian MacDonald said the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) received a call at about 3:30 p.m. that a man was seen observed with a rifle bag when he interacted with airport staff and management.

APD patrol division officers were immediately dispatched to the airport and located the man, 28, in an airport washroom.

He was taken into custody without incident. Located in his possession was a loaded SKS rifle and ammunition, MacDonald said.

The investigation continues, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

MacDonald said the APD would like to thank airport staff, patrons and management for their patience and cooperation during their response to the incident.

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event