Tech researcher helps parents navigate the digital world

How you approach your child's use of technology is one of the most challenging and divisive issues parents face.

In order to help, Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) presents Hacking Parenthood: The Three Worlds of Digital Parenting with tech researcher Dr. Alexandra Samuel. This topic will be of special interest to parents, caregivers and educators.

Be sure to attend these free events in Abbotsford and Maple Ridge:

• Thursday, June 2, 7 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium (32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford)

• Tuesday, June 7, 7 p.m. ay The ACT Arts Centre (11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge) – presented with the support of the ACT Arts Centre

Digital explorer Alexandra Samuel has a contagious enthusiasm for digital media. Drawing on her experience as a tech researcher and parent, Dr. Samuel will explain how to navigate the world of parenting in the 21st century.

Her study of 10,000 North American parents shows that there are three distinct styles of digital parenting: Enablers give their kids free reign on the web, while limiters impose strict boundaries. Dr. Samuel encourages parents to be digital mentors, who actively guide their kids through the digital world.

In her talk Dr. Samuel reveals how parents, educators and the community can manage kids’ use of technology to help them develop the foundation for a successful life both on- and off-line.

She says, "It's not our job as parents to put away the phones. It's our job to take out the phones and teach our kids how to use them."

Alexandra Samuel is a technology analyst, speaker and writer. A sought-after speaker, she has presented at numerous conferences including South by Southwest 2016 and the Dalai Lama’s Centre’s 2015 conference, Connecting in a Digital World.

Dr. Samuel is the author of Work Smarter with Social Media and writes on technology and business for the Wall Street Journal, JSTOR Daily and the Harvard Business Review. She holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University.

To learn more about her, visit http://alexandrasamuel.com or follow her on Twitter @awsamuel.

For more information on this FVRL event, go to www.fvrl.bc.ca/hackingparenthood.php.

There are only two opportunities to attend this special engagement. Go to Eventbrite to reserve your spot today: HackingParenthoodAbbotsford.eventbrite.com and HackingParenthoodMapleRidge.eventbrite.com