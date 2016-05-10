East Langley water supply nightmare

Editor:

We have lived at 24263 - 52 Ave. for over 40 years now and for the past two-plus years have been subjected to a horrible, mismanaged East Langley water supply project right outside our front door.

I won't go into how much this boondoggle has adversely affected our lives other than to remind council this has to be one of the worst projects ever foisted on Langley citizens.

The camel's back has been broken many times by some of the stupidity during this construction but the final straw is that a blacked-out wire fence has been constructed on Township land that makes the end of our street look like Donald Trump has started his wall.

The black mesh fence would have been OK but the black-out strips inserted into it make it look like a concentration camp.

Please have these strips removed so we, the residents, can actually retain the peaceful semi-rural neighbourhood we once had.

Win Bromley, Langley Township