Common sense needed

Editor:

Recently I have become aware of the various Fraser Valley councils and their apparent lack of common sense.

The article "Metro push resumes for higher TransLink taxes" contains this phrase, "new transit vehicles are priced in U.S. funds" — this statement is appalling taking in to account that one of the world's premier rapid transit system companies is Canadian and in need of orders. Whomever in the valley is looking for equipment and operating systems should be in deep consultation with Bombardier.

Hopefully reason will be a major factor in the building of this upgrade and please no more excessive stations, a platform and cover is all that is required.

Terry Brenan, Aldergrove