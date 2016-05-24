Safety on 16th Avenue

Editor:

Please accept our invitation to attend an important community meeting on Tuesday, May 31 at Wix-Brown School, 23851-24th Avenue, from 7 to 9 p.m.

This meeting is being held to update residents on recent activities regarding possible solutions to the growing safety issues along the 16th Avenue corridor.

Reports of accidents, including fatalities are increasing as traffic, both commercial and personal grow on the corridor. A recent decision by Abbotsford council to divert up to 5,000 additional vehicles per day combined with the growing popularity of the new 16th interchange at Highway 99 make the corridor an increasingly dangerous roadway.

Councillor Charlie Fox of the Township of Langley has proposed traffic lights be added at every major intersection throughout Langley and that this work be completed as early as 2017. Public support of this unbudgeted activity is required now to ensure this issue does not remain unaddressed. The safety of our residents, livestock and wildlife is at stake.

The meeting will include a review of the recently released Translink study of 16th Avenue along with representatives from the Township of Langley, RCMP and the Langley District Parents Advisory Council.

We urge you to tell your friends and neighbours to attend and show your support for an important safety initiative in our community.

website: www.casalangley.org

email: info@casalangley.org

Kevin Mitchell, Media Spokesperson, CASA-Community Around Sixteenth Avenue