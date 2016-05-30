LETTER: Where are jobs for apprentices?

Re: Harper-style ads carry on in B.C. (BC Views, May 21).

The sad truth about the advertising for trades training is that there are not jobs for apprentices in their field.

My granddaughter is in month five of the six-month Camosun College trades training program to start her career as an electrician. Not only is no one hiring now, but no one from the class that finished in December 2015 has been able to get hired as an apprentice.

This is a tragic reminder of the many university grads in the 1970s and '80s who could not find employment other than the service industry or a temporary social services grant that paid $100 per week so you could qualify for pogey. Crushing the hopes of these young people is cruel.

I wonder how many apprentices B.C. would have if ferries were built here instead of in Poland.

Ronald Schlosberg, Victoria