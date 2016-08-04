Potomak at camp with Canada

Aldergrove’s Sarah Potomak is among the 42 players invited to Hockey Canada’s national women’s development team camp.

The camp begins Aug. 5 and runs until Aug. 14.

It is being used to evaluate the players ahead of a three-game series against the United States, which runs Aug. 17 to 20, also in Calgary.

The 18-year-old five-foot-five forward is one of 24 forwards in camp. Thirteen forwards are expected to make the final 23-player roster.

Following the camp and three-game series with the U.S., Hockey Canada scouts and the coaching staff will continue to evaluate the players in preparation for selecting the Canadian team which will compete at the 2017 Nations Cup in Germany, as well as possible invites to camps and events with Canada’s national women’s team.

Potomak begins her second season with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers program in the fall. She is coming off a spectacular first season which saw her win both national and conference rookie of the year honours. She led the team with a +54 rating and had 15 goals and 54 points in 38 games. She was third on the team in points.

Potomak also helped the Gophers capture the NCAA title, earning the NCAA Frozen Four most outstanding player and being named to the all-tournament team.