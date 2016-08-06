Free golf clinic for kids Aug. 28

A free golf clinic for kids will be held at Hazelmere Golf Club later this month.

The Dams Ford Lincoln Go Golf! Junior Clinic is set for Aug. 28 with space for 50 kids between the ages of six and 13. IT runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The clinic will provide the clubs and PGA of Canada professionals from Hazelmere will give instruction. Each golfer will also receive a hot dog and beverage and tee gift for all of the participants.

The forms can be found

To register, email erin_heutink@dams.net.

Hazelmere Golf Club is located at 18150 8 Ave.

Click here to register.