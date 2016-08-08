Aldergrove Dodgers finish second at Provincials

The Aldergrove Peewee AAA Dodgers team consists of (back row, from left) coach Bruce Winning, coach Lyall Sharman, Tommy Palazoff, Kadin Zschika, Josh McCaffrey, Jaden Lamothe, Jacob Sedun, Chance Padgham, coach Jan Kristensen, coach Scott Manick, (front row) Logan Knight, Keaton Fyke, Wes Winning, Cole Bruhaug, Tanner Hollins and Jayden Ring.

The Aldergrove PeeWee AAA Dodgers held the lead throughout the 2016 Provincials Championships, only to fall to Kamloops in the final championship game.

The B.C. 13U baseball championship was hosted by Duncan, August 4-7.

The Dodgers won four round robin games over the Thursday, Friday and Saturday to earn a spot in the semi-finals and finals on Sunday. The team also won their fifth semi-final game at the provincial championships.

On Thursday, Aug. 4 they defeated their first two opponents, Tri-City with a score of 10-7 and COMBA with a score of 18-1.

On Friday, Aug. 5 they defeated Richmond City with a score of 9-4.

On Saturday, Aug. 6 they won their final scheduled game against Cloverdale, 10-4.

In their semi-final game Sunday morning they defeated Victoria 8-5.

However, their final game against Kamloops proved to be their undoing as the Kamloops side took the championship with a score of 5-0.

Kamloops had entered the final with one loss, 5-9, to Burnaby.

The Dodger’s squad had finished first overall with a record of 12 and 2 in their summer season.

The team recorded the most runs for with 140 and the least runs against, 57 in their 14 league games played, earning them the best record in the league.

“We are very lucky to have such a great group of players, parents and fans” said coach Bruce Winning.

“These kids have worked their hearts out during the spring season and they have continued to do so during the summer season as well. We’re very proud of the team.”

The Aldergrove Peewee AAA Dodgers team members are Tommy Palazoff, Kadin Zschika, Josh McCaffrey, Jaden Lamothe, Jacob Sedun, Chance Padgham, Logan Knight, Keaton Fyke, Wes Winning, Cole Bruhaug, Tanner Hollins and Jayden Ring.

Coach are Bruce Winning, Lyall Sharman, Jan Kristensen and Scott Manick.