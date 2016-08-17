Local trio going for Minto Cup at Langley Events Centre

Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese spoke at a press conference for the upcoming Minto Cup championships at the Langley Events Centre on Aug. 19. The Canadian national junior A championships run Aug. 20 to 29 at the LEC with the Delta Islanders, Coquitlam Adanacs, Calgary Mountaineers and the Orangeville Northmen all vying for the top prize.

There is no Langley team in contention for the Minto Cup, but a handful of local players are in contention for Canada’s junior A lacrosse championship.

The four-team tournament features the Delta Islanders, Coquitlam Adanacs, Calgary Mountaineers and the Orangeville Northmen and will be played at the Langley Events Centre.

The Delta squad features Langley’s Reece Callies and Aldergrove’s Chase Fraser while Coquitlam’s roster has Jake Taylor.

Delta defeated Coquitlam in the provincial finals, two games to one in the championship series. Coquitlam had gone through the regular season and first round of the playoffs unbeaten.

Fraser, a six-foot-two runner, had 42 goals and 73 points in 17 games during the regular season and another 18 goals and 23 points in eight playoff games for Delta. He led the team in goals.

Callies, a six-foot-seven runner had four goals and 13 points in 15 games and another three goals and four points in nine playoff games.

Taylor, a six-foot defender, had nine goals and 31 points in 20 games during the regular season.

The Minto Cup begins Aug. 20 with round-robin play going until Aug. 22.

The second and third-place teams will play in a semifinal on Aug. 23 and the winner of that game faces the first-place team in a best-of-five series Aug. 25 to 29.