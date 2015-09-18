Football Bears aim for the 'Boot'

The North Surrey Bears hosted their 47th annual Bronze Boot football tournament this past weekend at Bear Creek Park.

The Midget 12-man division had the Vancouver Island Rebels, the host Bears and the Langley Stampeders in contention. The format used to determine the winner was teams playing two games against the opposition using a one hour running time.

The Vancouver Island Rebels, a team put together for this event, won both their games, capturing the Bronze Boot trophy. They defeated Surrey in the opening game.

Their second game against Langley was 0-0 at half time. The Rebels put together a convincing march from their 44 yard marker, making the score 7-0 with time winding down.

Langley turned the ball over on downs at the Rebels' 33 yard line. Vancouver Island Rebels moved up the turf, ending up attempting a field goal, but were given a gift first down by the Stampeders on a roughing penalty which led to a touchdown. Final score: Rebels 14, Stampeders 0.

Langley’s second game against the host Bears was interesting. Nathan Murray had the most exciting play with a 51 yard kick return.

The Stampeders killed themselves by wiping out several long offensive gains with undisciplined penalties.

Langley’s defence played well in this game. Leading tacklers were Kai Summerville, Owen Jenkins and Joe Nickle. Final score 0-0.

Langley finished the tournament taking second place in the standings based on points for and against.

League play for last year’s BCCFA provincial champion Langley Minor Football Stampeders starts next weekend with a road game against the Victoria Spartans.