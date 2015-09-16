Kodiaks ready for new Junior B Hockey season

The Aldergrove Kodiaks' new season opens this coming week with some old familiar faces as well as new ones on the team.

The Pacific Junior "B" Hockey League has been gearing up with a series of exhibition games over recent days and weeks, and the regular season opens for the Kodiaks on September 7, 7:15 p.m. at Aldergrove Arena.

The team is still gelling but it appears that star forward Eric Callegari will be here for the season.

Other familiar faces include Kyle Bosko, Joshua Poitras, Joshua Pollock, Chase Manderville, Matt Oliver, Cameron Davitt and Derian White. New players include Brady Buckham, Jacob De Waal, Colin McCarthy, Ty Pickering and Clayton Schroeder. Goalie is Ontario import Caleb Ziemann.

This season Darin Vetterl will be Head Coach, along with Rick Harkins (General Manager/Ass't Coach), Tavis Eaton (Ass't Coach/Ass't GM), Kevin Persson (Associate Coach), Trevin Sewell (Regional Scout/Ass't Coach), Rick Long (Head Scout/Ass't Manager) and Kevin Currie (Goaltending Coach).

Aldergrove Kodiaks lost a pair of exhibition games versus Grandview Steelers (1-4 on Aug. 21 and 3-7 on Aug. 28, both at Burnaby Winter Club) and face Richmond Sockeyes in final pre-season game Thursday, Sept. 1 at Richmond Arena.

Aldergrove Kodiaks' opening week games are at home against visiting Abbotsford Pilots, Wednesday, Sept. 7 and away at Mission City Outlaws on Saturday, Sept. 10.

****

SFU Hockey has introduced Spencer Unger as the fifth member of the 2016/17 recruiting class.

He joins the Clan after wrapping up his Junior Hockey career with the Aldergrove Kodiaks. Unger was a member of the Kodiaks team that won the PJHL championship in 2014. The Surrey native joins the Clan with over 140 games of junior hockey experience.

Unger will be counted on to be a two-way player for the team, and on the offensive side of the puck is more of a playmaker.

“I am always looking to get my teammates the goal rather than myself,” said Unger, adding “I can’t wait to put on the Clan jersey.”

Unger’s junior career was split between the Kodiaks and the Surrey Eagles of the BCHL where he had 16 points (8-8) in the 2014/15 season. Last year he returned to Aldergrove where he finished 11th in PJHL scoring by putting up 49 points (16-33) in 43 games. Unger will also be reuniting with SFU Assistant Coach Tom Spencer, who was Head Coach of the Valley West Hawks of the BC Major Midget League.

Aldergrove Kodiaks Head Coach Trevin Sewell sees Unger as a player that SFU fans will grow to like very quickly.

“I can see him becoming a fan favourite with the way he plays the game. He’ll block shots, be hard on the puck and crash and bang all over the ice.”

When asked to describe what to expect from his game, Sewell added, “He’s a high energy 200-foot player, who brings a lot of speed to the game. He’s well respected by his teammates and is a leader on and off the ice.”

Spencer is the fifth recruit for the 2016-17 season for SFU. The Clan are poised to have a very strong recruiting class as they look to bounce back after a disappointing end to 2015/16.

SFU Men’s Hockey was re-established in 2004 and competes in the British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League. The program focuses on competition, academics, and community service as its core values. For more information about the SFU Hockey program, visit www.sfuhockey.com.