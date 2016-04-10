Barwick heads Canada's Rio 2016 Paralympic equestrian team

Paralympic equestrienne Lauren Barwick.

Lauren Barwick has been named in Canada's equestrian team for the Rio Paralympics.

Canada has selected four equestrian athletes for the Para-dressage competition at Rio 2016.

Included in the quartet is Lauren Barwick, winner of Paralympic gold and silver medals at Beijing 2008. She is joined in the line-up by Robyn Andrews, Ashley Gowanlock and Roberta Sheffield.

The selections have been made by Equestrian Canada and the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

Barwick, now 39, is no stranger to challenge. Born in Langley, she was raised in Aldergrove and has been riding horses since she was seven years old.

All of the athletes will be supported by team coach Andrea Taylor.

"I'm really excited about the Para-dressage athletes who will be representing Canada at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games," said Taylor.

"They have all worked extremely hard to earn a spot on the team."