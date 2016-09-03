Thunderbird club returns from worlds with medal haul

Members of the Thunderbird Fast Draw Club were in Oregon recently for the world fast draw championships. Aldergrove's Nicole (below, left) and Nicole Franks were two of the Thunderbird members who brought home some hardware.

The Thunderbird Fast Draw Club returned from the 2016 World Fast Draw championships with a handful of hardware.

The club, which operates out of the Langley Rod and Gun Club, was in Oregon for the competition.

Nicole Franks won the open women’s class title while Karen Robinson was third and Paula Murphy fourth.

Peggy Franks won the women’s thumbing title. In thumbing, a competitor can only use their thumbs to cock or pull back the handgun’s hammer when drawing to fire the gun.

In the men’s open division, Shawn Murphy was second and Ioan Nica was third.

Nica also broke a pair of WFDA speed records in the process.

And in a new target shooting category, Dennis Robinson won for shooting three balloons in 1.008 seconds.